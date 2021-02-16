First case of South Africa COVID-19 variant reported in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WWLP) – Public health officials announced the first case of the South Africa COVID-19 variant in Massachusetts Tuesday.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, the first case of the B.1.351 COVID-19 is a woman in her 20s from Middlesex County who reported no travel.

The B.1.351 COVID-19 variant, originally identified in South Africa, was confirmed by the Broad Institute on behalf of the DPH. It is known to spread easily, health officials said.

The DPH added that two other variants of concern are the B.1.1.7 originally found in the United Kingdom, and the P.1 variant, which was originally detected in Brazil.

Currently, there are 34 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant in Massachusetts; there are no confirmed cases of the P.1. You can track the COVID-19 variants in the Commonwealth here.

The best defense against a rapid rise in cases from variants of concern is to prevent the spread of COVID, state health officials said.