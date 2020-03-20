First coronavirus-related death reported in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has reported the state’s first coronavirus-related death.

According to Mass DPH, a man in his 80s from Suffolk County has died from COVID-19 related illness. He had been hospitalized and had pre-existing health conditions that put him at higher risk for coronavirus, the department of public health said.

“I extend my heartfelt sympathies to the family and friends who lost their loved one,” Governor Charlie Baker said. “We are living in uncertain and challenging times, and our administration is bringing every available resource to bear in the fight against this disease, and remind everyone in our Commonwealth to continue to work together, follow social distance protocols and look after each other to keep our communities safe.”

To date, 328 Massachusetts residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Latest News:

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.



