BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– If you’re looking for a fun and healthy activity to start off the New Year, the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) has an idea.

DCR is offering 13 guided hikes at state parks as part of the 32nd annual First Day Hikes in Massachusetts on the first day of the new year.

“The Baker-Polito Administration is proud again this year, to carry on the long-standing tradition of First Day Hikes at state parks throughout the Commonwealth, ” said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Beth Card. “Our beautiful parks offer the public year-round opportunities to get outside and enjoy our beautiful landscapes, and the First Day Hikes Program serves as a wonderful way to kick off the new year and explore the Commonwealth’s natural resources.”

Participants should wear appropriate footwear and outerwear and bring bottled water. Most locations will offer hot chocolate following the hike. In case of bad weather or icy trail conditions, hikes may be cancelled. Please call the park before arriving to be sure the hike is proceeding.

Below is a list of First Day Hikes that will take place on January 1st:

West Region:

Great Falls Discovery Center, 1:00PM

2 Avenue A, Turners Falls

Meet at the Main Entrance. Co-sponsored by the Friends of the Great Falls Discovery Center.

Mount Greylock State Reservation, 9:30AM /12:30PM

30 Rockwell Road, Lanesborough

Meet at the Visitor Center. Two hikes will be offered; pre-registration is required.

Central Region:

Blackstone River and Canal Heritage State Park, 10:00AM

287 Oak Street, Uxbridge

Meet at the Visitor Center. Registration begins at 9:00AM. Co-sponsored by the Blackstone Heritage Corridor.

Purgatory Chasm State Reservation, 2:00PM

198 Purgatory Rd, Sutton, MA

Meet at the Visitor Center. Registration begins at 1:00PM.

Wachusett Reservoir, 11:00AM

167 Temple Street, West Boylston

Meet at Gate 22 on Route 140 in West Boylston (GPS address: 167 Temple Street, West Boylston), starting at 10:00AM.

North Region:

Breakheart Reservation, 10:00AM

177 Forest Street, Saugus

Meet at the Christopher P. Dunne Visitor Center. Two hikes will be offered, both beginning at 10:00AM, one hike will be 2-miles and the other will be 3-miles. Co-sponsored by the Friends of Breakheart.

Halibut Point State Park, 10:00AM

4 Gott Avenue, Rockport, MA

Meet at the parking lot starting at 9:00AM. Co-Sponsored by the Friends of Halibut Point State Park.

Middlesex Fells Reservation, 10:00AM

4 Woodland Rd, Stoneham, MA

Meet at the Botume House. Co-Sponsored by Friends of the Middlesex Fells.

Walden Pond State Reservation, 10:00AM

915 Walden St, Concord, MA

Meet at the Visitor Center.

South Region:

Blue Hills Reservation,12:00PM

840 Hillside Street, Milton

Meet at Houghton’s Pond. Two hikes will be offered, both beginning at 12:00PM over easy to moderate terrain, one will be a 1-hour hike and the other will be a 2-hour hike. Parking is limited so visitors are advised to arrive early.

Started in 1992, the program is an effort to get residents to get involved in outdoor recreation in the winter by utilizing the many natural resources across the state. The hikes range from one to three miles depending on location. For details about the hikes, difficulty, length, terrain, and tips regarding proper apparel, go to DCR’s website.