First West Nile Virus positive mosquito sample found in Massachusetts this year

BELMONT, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced on Thursday that a mosquito sample from Belmont in Middlesex County has tested positive for West Nile Virus.

The sample was collected on July 7th and is the first positive sample in the state for 2020. There has been no elevated risk for West Nile Virus in any part of western Massachusetts as of Thursday.

“The first WNV positive mosquito sample has been identified this year in Massachusetts,” said Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel, MD, MPH. “It is important to remember that WNV can cause very serious illness, especially in individuals over 50 and those who are immune compromised.”

No human or animal cases of West Nile Virus or EEE have been detected this year.

West Nile Virus is transmitted to humans when bitten by an infected mosquito. In 2019, there was five human cases. There were 49 cases in 2018. People over the age of 50 at the most risk for severe disease.

Information about current mosquito activity in Massachusetts is updated daily and can be found here.