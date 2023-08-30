Jodi Cohen has been named as the Special Agent in Charge of the Boston Field Office. Photo courtesy FBI.

BOSTON (WWLP) – A woman has been named as the FBI’s Special Agent in Charge of the Boston Field Office for the first time.

Special Agent Jodi Cohen will be replacing Joe Bonavolonta, who retired in June after leading the Boston office since 2019. FBI Director Director Christopher Wray made the announcement Monday.

Cohen began her career at the FBI in 2005 as a Special Agent assigned to the New York Field Office, where she investigated white-collar crime and health care fraud, and also worked on violent crime matters on the Safe Streets Task Force.

She went on to serve in offices across the country including Seattle, Louisville and Washington D.C. Her duties included investigating agent-involved shootings, national program reviews, field office inspections, and national security and criminal covert operations.