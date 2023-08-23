BEDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – Five construction workers have been hospitalized Wednesday morning after a wall collapsed at a site in Bedford.

The Bedford Fire Department says one person was in critical condition, another was seriously injured and three others had minor injuries. Three other workers at the site were not injured.

Crews were called to the area around 7:30 a.m. where multiple people were found trapped under a wall. A bystander was providing first aid to one worker who was unconscious from the accident.

Bedford Interim Fire Chief Paul Sheehan said the eight workers were attempting to raise a gable wall during a rehab project at a residential building. The Bedford Building Inspector first thought the incident happened due to improper construction techniques. However, OSHA will investigate the cause of the collapse.

One firefighter was also minorly injured while trying to pull out the workers.