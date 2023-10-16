ATHOL, Mass. (WWLP) – The Athol police are investigating after several people were injured during a haunted hayride on Friday the 13th.

According to the Athol Police Department, at around 7:45 p.m. officers along with firefighters were called to Silver Lake Park for a report of a tractor losing control on a haunted hayride. Five people were taken by ambulance to Athol Hospital for minor injuries.

The Athol Lions Club hosts the annual haunted hayrides that were scheduled for Friday, October 13th and Saturday, October 14th. The hayride was canceled for the remainder of Friday night as well as Saturday night and those who purchased tickets will be refunded. Tickets were $10 for adults $10 and those under age 12 were $5.

Contact Lion Ricky Misner at 413.522.6899 or President Raenette Kramer at 978.249.7994 for skit information or an application.