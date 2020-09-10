Five things to do to keep your ballot from rejection

(NBCNEWS) – Election officials are gearing up for an unprecedented surge of mail-in ballots for the general election in November and many Americans are eager to make sure their votes are counted.
22News is working for you with five voting tips experts recommend to make sure that happens.
- 1. VOTE EARLY, BY MAIL OR IN PERSON – Voters should request their absentee ballots immediately and mail them in without delay to account for any potential holdups. Some states also have drop boxes for ballots, which experts say are a better option for voters who are submitting them less than a week before Election Day.
- 2. KNOW YOUR STATE’S MAIL-IN DEADLINE – Experts say the most common reason absentee ballots are rejected is that they aren’t received by the deadline; Rules vary by state. Follow the instructions very carefully: If it says to sign the back of your envelope, do that. If it says to use black or blue ink, don’t use green or red or markers. If it says fill in the oval, fill in the oval, don’t circle it, or use a checkmark.
- 3. DON’T MESS WITH YOUR SIGNATURE – States use different methods to verify absentee ballots: Some require attesting a signature from a witness or a notary, and some require a copy of a person’s identification. Most states simply require absentee voters to sign affidavits under penalty of perjury that they’re in compliance with the law (violators can face punishments of fines and jail time). The signatures are typically compared with signatures on file for voters before the ballots are counted.
- 4. CHECK YOUR STATUS AND POLLING PLACESIN MASSACHUSETTS – For all 2020 elections, the deadline to register to vote will be 10 days before the date of the election, OCTOBER 24, 2020 FOR NOVEMBER ELECTION. Experts say to double-check that you’re registered and to make sure your address on file is up to date. Those voting in person may also want to double-check where their polling places are, because the pandemic may change them.
- 5. DON’T VOTE TWICE – First, it’s illegal to vote more than once. Second, it isn’t some sort of voter insurance method. “Anybody who goes and attempts to do that is going to be turned over to the district attorney or potentially attorney general,” Amber McReynolds, CEO of the National Vote at Home Institute and a former director of elections for Denver said. “It is a crime to attempt to vote twice or to do it. Those penalties aren’t small. They’re felonies in most cases. A better approach would be to call election officials or look online to see if it’s been received, which many states allow through tracking systems.”