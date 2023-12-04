DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WWLP) – A five-year-old girl was allegedly left alone for about five hours on a school bus last week.

The girl’s father, Christopher Matton, says his daughter Riley fell asleep on the ride to “Kiddie Kampus” Preschool in Dartmouth on Thursday. The company reportedly left the girl on the bus, and the driver didn’t check the vehicle after returning to the bus yard in New Bedford.

Matton said he spoke with the daycare and they told him his daughter was marked present that day. Police are still investigating.