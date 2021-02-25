Flags at half-staff in Massachusetts through Friday

Massachusetts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Westfield 22News live camera network

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

BOSTON (Mass.gov) – Please be advised that in respect for and memory of the more than 500,000 Americans lost during the COVID-19 pandemic, and in accordance with the Presidential proclamation, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, has ordered that the United States of America flag and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts flag shall be flown at half-staff at all state buildings beginning immediately until sunset on Friday, February 26, 2021.

22News live camera networks
 
This gubernatorial order applies to:
 
1.  The main or administration building of each public institution of the Commonwealth, e.g. town and city halls
 
2.  Other state-owned or state-controlled buildings
 
3.  All state military installations

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today