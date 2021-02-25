Flags at half-staff in Massachusetts through Friday

BOSTON (Mass.gov) – Please be advised that in respect for and memory of the more than 500,000 Americans lost during the COVID-19 pandemic, and in accordance with the Presidential proclamation, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, has ordered that the United States of America flag and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts flag shall be flown at half-staff at all state buildings beginning immediately until sunset on Friday, February 26, 2021.

