DRACUT, Mass. (WWLP) – The United States of America flag and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts flag are half-staff on Thursday in honor of United States Navy Petty Officer Matthew Capeless of Dracut.

Petty Officer Matthew Capeless II, who served in the United States Navy as a Corpsman for ten years, was 28 years old when he died on January 23rd at his home in Havelock, North Carolina. He was formerly of Dracut.

Interment with full military honors will be held on Thursday, February 9 at 11 a.m. at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, New Hampshire.

Massachusetts Governor Healey ordered that the United States of America flag and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts flag be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until sunset at all state buildings on Thursday, February 9, 2023, the day of interment, in honor of United States Navy Petty Officer Matthew Capeless.

This gubernatorial order applies to:

1. The main or administration building of each public institution of the Commonwealth, e.g. town and city halls

2. Other state-owned or state-controlled buildings

3. All state military installations