SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Flags across Massachusetts have been ordered to be half-staff through the next few days following a mass deadly shooting in Maine.

President Biden and Governor Maura Healey have asked for all United States and Massachusetts flags to be lowered to half-staff beginning immediately until sunset on Monday, October 30th.

At least 18 people were killed and 13 others injured Wednesday night in Lewiston, Maine at a bowling alley and restaurant. A massive manhunt throughout Maine has begun to find the suspect, 40-year-old Robert Card. He is considered armed and dangerous.

“We are lowering the flags in Massachusetts to express our deep sadness and sympathy for the victims, their families, and all those impacted by the mass shooting in Maine. It is also an expression of our strong support and gratitude for the brave members of law enforcement and medical professionals who are responding to this tragedy and treating victims,” said Governor Healey. “I spoke with Governor Janet Mills last night to offer our support. The Massachusetts State Police are in contact with their counterparts in Maine, monitoring the situation closely and are prepared to respond as needed. Our hospitals are treating patients transferred to Massachusetts. New England is a close-knit community, and we are coming together to support our neighbors during this heartbreaking time.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, call or text the Massachusetts Behavioral Health Help Line at 833-773-2445 or chat online at masshelpline.com for real-time clinical assessment. Anyone who is experiencing emotional distress or thoughts of suicide and needs someone to talk to can call 988 for free, confidential emotional support.

Updates on the manhunt can be found in this article.