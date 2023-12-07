BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– In honor of a Waltham police officer killed in the line of duty, Governor Maura Healey has ordered the U.S. and Massachusetts flags to be lowered to half-staff at all state buildings.

Waltham Police Officer Paul Tracey was killed along with National Grid employee Roderick Jackson after being struck by a driver who went on to steal a police cruiser in Waltham.

The Governor released this statement when making the order:

“I was horrified to hear that a Waltham Police Officer and several National Grid workers were struck by a car while on the job yesterday. My heart goes out to the friends, family, and colleagues of Officer Paul Tracey and Roderick Jackson who were senselessly killed, and I am praying for the swift recovery of those injured. I’m grateful for the quick work of law enforcement to bring a suspect into custody. “Officer Tracey dedicated his life to his community and was a hero to many whether on or off duty. I’m thinking about his wife Kristin, a fellow member of law enforcement, his kids, and the Waltham Police Department as they mourn this immeasurable loss. “Roderick Jackson has been described by those who loved him as selfless, ambitious and hard-working. It’s clear how important he was to his friends and family, and my heart breaks for them during this tragic time.” Governor Maura Healey

Authorities say that at around 4:00pm Wednesday, Peter Simon, 54, of Woodsville, N.H., allegedly struck a Jeep when trying to make a U-turn.

He then allegedly continued driving about a quarter-mile down the road when he struck 58-year-old Waltham Police Officer Paul Tracey and 36-year-old National Grid worker Roderick Jackson of Cambridge while the two were at a National Grid worksite. Two other National Grid workers were also injured.

Simon allegedly kept driving, hitting at least two other vehicles, before abandoning his vehicle and running away. Ryan says Simon then ran into a responding Waltham police officer, stealing a cruiser at knifepoint. Finally, Simon crashed that cruiser before being arrested.

Simon was arraigned Thursday in Waltham District Court and was ordered held without the right to bail pending a dangerousness hearing next Thursday.