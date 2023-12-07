SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The summer of 2023 was tough on farmers in Massachusetts, which saw damaging rains and flooding.

The Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts (CFWM) along with the state, United Way of Central Massachusetts (UWCM), Community Involved in Sustainable Agriculture (CISA), and other organizations created the Massachusetts Farm Resiliency Fund in July to provide monetary support to Massachusetts farmers who faced significant crop losses and property damage.

According to the CFWM, $3,255,997 has been awarded to 228 farms statewide as of December 4.

“When farms across the state were devastated by severe weather this summer, Team Massachusetts stepped up to help our neighbors,” said Governor Maura Healey. “We’re thrilled that in just four months, the Massachusetts Farm Resiliency Fund has been able to help hundreds of farms and farmers across the state get back on their feet. We’re grateful for the generosity of all those who have made this possible and to our incredible farmers for their resilience.”

“Our partnership and our communities quickly came together to respond to our farms’ significant losses,” said CFWM CEO Megan Burke. “We are grateful for the hundreds of donors that have given to the Massachusetts Farm Resiliency Fund in support of our hardworking farmers. The severe weather patterns affecting our farms ultimately impact our local food systems and employment making the Fund’s impact far-reaching.”

The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources (MDAR) estimates that of the 7,241 farms in the state at least 148 farms had been impacted by flooding, with over 2,700 acres in crop losses costing about $15 million.

The Massachusetts Farm Resiliency Fund is still accepting donations. To learn more about the fund and how to donate go to the United Way of Central Massachusetts website.