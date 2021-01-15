Flu vaccine mandate in Massachusetts dropped

FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. The U.S. winter flu season is off to its earliest start in more than 15 years. An early barrage of illness in the South has begun to spread more broadly, and there’s a decent chance flu season could peak much earlier than normal, health officials say. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has ended its controversial mandate for students to receive a flu vaccine.

The mandate prompted protests and even lawsuits. The state had announced back in August that it would require a flu vaccine if they were to attend anything from child care programs and preschools through college.

At the time, they said it was best way to prevent overwhelming our healthcare system during flu season.

Friday, the DPH said this has been a mild flu season to date, partially due to mask-wearing and social distancing due. They will now focus on continuing their COVID-19 vaccination efforts.