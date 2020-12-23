Flu vaccine requirement deadline for students extended to February

FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. The flu forecast is cloudy and it’s too soon to know if the U.S. is in for a third miserable season in a row, but health officials said Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 not to delay vaccination. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced a new deadline for the flu vaccine requirements for students in schools and colleges.

Back in August, students 6-months or older were required to receive the flu vaccine by December 31st of this year. However, that deadline has been extended on Tuesday to February 28, 2021.

Preschool, K-12, and college students are all part of the requirements. New students entering the school year before March 31st are required to receive the flu vaccine when they enroll.

Medical and religious exemptions will be considered for students and must include a statement form from a physician stating so. Home schooled students are not required to receive the flu vaccine unless they need access to school sports or other school activities.

College students that attend classes remotely do not need to receive a flu vaccine. However, if the student is required to attend activities on campus at least once, they are required to get the flu vaccine.