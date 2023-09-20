CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Today, pizza enthusiasts across the nation are grabbing a slice to celebrate one of the most beloved varieties of pizza- pepperoni!

September 20th marks National Pepperoni Pizza Day, a day dedicated to honoring this classic, savory delight. Pepperoni pizza has a unique place in the hearts and taste buds of pizza lovers. Its history can be traced back to Italian immigrants who brought this spicy, cured meat to America, eventually incorporating it as a staple pizza topping.

As for some fun facts, did you know that pepperoni is one of the most popular pizza toppings in the United States? It’s estimated that approximately 36% of all pizza orders include pepperoni, showcasing its widespread appeal. Also, the Super Bowl is the number one pizza day in the US, followed by Halloween, the day before Thanksgiving, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day.

Based on reviews and recommendations, we are counting down the top 15 places to savor a slice of pizza heaven in western Massachusetts. From crispy crusts to gooey cheese and, of course, that spicy pepperoni topping, these local pizzerias offer a wide array of flavors and experiences;

Whether you prefer a thin crust or a deep-dish delight, National Pepperoni Pizza Day provides the perfect excuse to indulge in this timeless favorite. Grab a slice (or a few) from your favorite pizza spot and join in on the celebration of this iconic culinary creation!