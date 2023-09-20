CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Today, pizza enthusiasts across the nation are grabbing a slice to celebrate one of the most beloved varieties of pizza- pepperoni!
September 20th marks National Pepperoni Pizza Day, a day dedicated to honoring this classic, savory delight. Pepperoni pizza has a unique place in the hearts and taste buds of pizza lovers. Its history can be traced back to Italian immigrants who brought this spicy, cured meat to America, eventually incorporating it as a staple pizza topping.
As for some fun facts, did you know that pepperoni is one of the most popular pizza toppings in the United States? It’s estimated that approximately 36% of all pizza orders include pepperoni, showcasing its widespread appeal. Also, the Super Bowl is the number one pizza day in the US, followed by Halloween, the day before Thanksgiving, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day.
Based on reviews and recommendations, we are counting down the top 15 places to savor a slice of pizza heaven in western Massachusetts. From crispy crusts to gooey cheese and, of course, that spicy pepperoni topping, these local pizzerias offer a wide array of flavors and experiences;
- Bread Euphoria Bakery & Café – 206 Main St., Haydenville
- Hillside Pizza – 77 Church St., Bernardston, 173 Russell St., Hadley, 25 Greenfield Rd., South Deerfield
- Pinocchio Pizzeria – 122 Main St. #3, Northampton
- Antonio’s Pizza – 31 N. Pleasant St., Amherst, 31 Federal St., Belchertown, 71 Main St., Easthampton
- Red Rose Pizzeria – 1060 Main St., Springfield
- Roberto’s Pizza – 113 Main St., Sheffield
- Capri Pizza – 18 Cabot St., Holyoke
- CRUST – 505 East St., Pittsfield
- Countrypie Pizza Co. – 343 Main St., Ashfield
- Casa Pizzeria – 325 East St., Ludlow
- Liquori’s Pizza – 659 Westfield St., West Springfield
- Village Pizza – 42 Bank Row, Greenfield
- Peppo’s Pizza – 421 Springfield St., Agawam
- HighBrow Wood Fired Kitchen & Bar – 12 Crafts Ave. #1, Northampton
- John’s Pizzeria & Restaurant – 424 Front St., Chicopee
Whether you prefer a thin crust or a deep-dish delight, National Pepperoni Pizza Day provides the perfect excuse to indulge in this timeless favorite. Grab a slice (or a few) from your favorite pizza spot and join in on the celebration of this iconic culinary creation!
