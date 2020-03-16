Food delivery options in western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker has ordered Massachusetts restaurants to stop on-site service for the next three weeks. That means you can only order take out and delivery from restaurants until April 5.

Some restaurants offer delivery themselves, while others rely on delivery service apps like Grub Hub or Uber Eats. 22News is Working For You with a look at what services are available in western Massachusetts.

Western Massachusetts Food Delivery services