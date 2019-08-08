Foreign countries warning citizens about visiting U.S. amid recent mass shootings

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Grief continues from coast to coast, after two mass shootings ravaged communities in Texas and Ohio.

This week, two foreign countries are now under travel advisories, warning their citizens about visiting the United States. This after bloodshed last weekend, once again as a result of mass shootings.

Two massacres left more than 30 people dead in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, prompting Uruguay’s Foreign Ministry to issue a statement, warning its citizens to “take precautions against growing indiscriminate violence” in the United States.

The statement goes on to tell its citizens to avoid shopping centers, art and food festivals, and religious gatherings. Another Latin American government following in these footsteps is Venezuela, warning citizens about traveling to the United States.

The foreign minister is encouraging Venezuelan citizens to postpone their travel to the U.S. or take precautions.

Uruguay takes it a step further, advising its citizens to avoid Detroit, Baltimore, and Albuquerque, citing the CEOWORLD magazine 2019 index, which claimed these destinations were among the 20 most dangerous cities in the world.

Amnesty International has joined the growing list of countries warning travelers of gun violence in America, tweeting that it amounts to a human rights crisis.