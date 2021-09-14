Former Boston police clerk pleads guilty to overtime fraud

BOSTON (USDOJ) – A former clerk for Boston Police Department’s (BPD) District A-1 Detectives Unit pleaded guilty in connection with an investigation of overtime fraud at the Boston Police Department.

Marilyn Golisano, 68, pleaded guilty to one count of embezzlement from an agency receiving federal funds and six counts of wire fraud. U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton scheduled sentencing for Jan. 12, 2022. Golisano was arrested and charged on Jan. 13, 2021.

Golisano, who handled the overtime paperwork for her unit, submitted dozens of false and fraudulent overtime slips in 2017 and 2018 claiming she had worked extra hours, with many of those slips bearing forged signatures of her supervisor. Although Golisano’s work was done primarily on the computer, Golisano never logged into the BPD computer system at all during many of the overtime shifts she claimed to have worked. Furthermore, on several occasions when Golisano was supposedly working overtime in downtown Boston, cellphone location information placed Golisano well outside the city. In total, Golisano stole $11,000 from BPD in 2017 and $18,000 in 2018 as a result of the fraud.

From 2016 through 2018, BPD received annual benefits from the U.S. Department of Transportation and U.S. Department of Justice in excess of $10,000, which were funded pursuant to numerous federal grants.

Pursuant to a plea agreement, the government and the defendant have agreed to recommend to the Court that Golisano serve a sentence of 90 days in prison, three years of supervised release with the first three months to be spent in home confinement and pay restitution of $29,000 to the City of Boston. As part of the plea agreement, the government agreed to dismiss aggravated identity theft charges.

The charge of theft of government funds provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. The charge of wire fraud provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Acting United States Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell; Russell W. Cunningham, Special Agent in Charge of the Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General, Washington Field Office; and Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division made the announcement today. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Grady of Mendell’s Public Corruption & Special Prosecutions Unit is prosecuting the case.