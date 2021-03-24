Former Boston Sports Club members to receive refunds as part of bankruptcy settlement

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Attorney General’s office has secured refunds for hundreds of Massachusetts consumers who filed claims after being wrongfully charged or had trouble cancelling their memberships with Boston Sports Clubs (BSC).

Town Sports International, LLC (TSI), the parent company of BSC, filed for bankruptcy on September 14, 2020. The AG’s office obtained a court order requiring the company to allow members to file post-bankruptcy claims for a refund. As a result, a total of 588 consumers in Massachusetts will be receiving full refunds totaling $126,858.

People who were wrongfully charged before TSI was sold on November 30 and who submitted a claim to the Bankruptcy Court will receive a full refund in the amounts they indicated in their claims or, if no amount was stated, based on TSI’s records. The Bankruptcy Court also ordered BSC not to pursue collections on those who obtained a refund through a dispute with their credit card companies.

In November 2020, AG Healey sued BSC following repeated failures to honor cancellation requests and stop charging for unwanted memberships. BSC also refused to follow through on previous commitments with the AG’s Office to provide refunds to affected consumers. The lawsuit was later amended in December to name former CEO Patrick Walsh alleging, among other things, that he authorized BSC to bill consumers while the clubs were closed last April.

The AG’s Office is continuing to pursue its case against BSC and Walsh in Suffolk Superior Court to obtain additional refunds.