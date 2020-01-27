Former Brewster Whitecaps head coach also killed in California helicopter crash

(WWLP) – It’s a sad day for sports fans across the country as a helicopter crash in California claimed the lives of nine people including an NBA legend and a former baseball coach Sunday morning.

The Brewster Whitecaps tweeted on Sunday night that their former head coach, John Altobelli along with his wife and daughter were aboard the helicopter crash that killed NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter.

We are heartbroken and shocked to learn that our former head coach, John Altobelli along with his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa passed away this morning in the helicopter crash that also claimed the lives of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. — Brewster Whitecaps (@WhitecapsCCBL) January 26, 2020

Altobelli was the head coach for the Cape Cod team from 2012 – 2014. They are survived by their son “JJ” and another daughter Alexis.

“Our heartfelt condolences to his family,” the Whitecaps stated in a tweet.

Orange Coach College, where Altobelli was a coach and mentor for 27 years released a statement on the tragic loss off their colleague.

It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of Orange Coast College head baseball coach John Altobelli. He was a coach, a colleague, a mentor and a friend at OCC for 27 years.



Read our full statement at https://t.co/ttTGWOZKnm pic.twitter.com/ch8ilLHHl4 — Orange Coast College (@orangecoast) January 26, 2020