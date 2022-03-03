WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A former custodian at a Massachusetts middle school pleaded guilty on Tuesday to raping a student and was sentenced to up to nine years in state prison.

Christopher A. Zayas, 37, of Leominster, pleaded guilty to three counts of rape of a child and possession of child pornography in Worcester Superior Court, The Telegram & Gazette reported.

Zayas was arrested March 2019 after the student at Samoset Middle School in Leominster told police Zayas assaulted her several times over several weeks in January and February 2019, according to court records. She was 14 at the time, the prosecution said.

The relationship started on social media, authorities said.

Zayas must also complete two years of probation, was ordered to stay away from and have no contact with the victim, is prohibited from being around anyone under the age of 16, complete sex offender treatment, and register as a sex offender.

His attorney said Zayas is remorseful and sorry for the pain he has caused.