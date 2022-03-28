BOSTON (WWLP) – A former leader of the Latin Kings was sentenced to prison in connection with racketeering conspiracy.

According to a news release from the Department of Justice in Boston, 37-year-old Juan Liberato, a/k/a “King Prodigy,” was sentenced to 21 months in prison and three years of supervised release.

Liberato, a former Inca, or leader of the Massachusetts Almighty Latin King and Queen Nation (Latin Kings), pleaded guilty to conspiracy to conduct enterprise affairs through a pattern of racketeering activity, more commonly referred to as RICO conspiracy on October 14, 2021.

A cooperating witness recorded several meetings Liberato attended where decisions were discussed and made concerning the operations of the gang, including drug deals and violence. Recordings included the conspiracy to shoot a codefendant, Angel Roldan, a/k/a “King Big A”, and the violent “termination” or beatings of other members for violating the rules of the Latin Kings.

Liberato is the 48th defendant to be sentenced in the case after a federal grand jury returned an indictment alleging racketeering conspiracy, drug conspiracy and firearms charges against 62 leaders, members and associates of the Latin Kings in December 2019.