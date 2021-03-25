Former RMV chief resurfaces in Everett

FILE – In this April 29, 2014, file photo, Erin Deveney, interim head of the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families, speaks during a news conference in Boston. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, a driver for a transport company who has a history of traffic arrests, pleaded not guilty Tuesday, June 25, 2019, to seven counts of negligent homicide in a collision with a group of motorcyclists on a rural highway. His case also led late Tuesday to the resignation of Deveney, the head of the motor vehicle division in Massachusetts, after it was determined Zhukovskyy’s commercial driving license should have been suspended following a drunk driving arrest in Connecticut in May. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds, File)

BOSTON (SHNS) – Former registrar of motor vehicles Erin Deveney, who resigned in the fallout from a 2019 New Hampshire crash that killed seven motorcyclists, has been working since the fall as the chief of staff to Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria.

The mayor’s office announced in October 2020 that it had hired Deveney, who holds degrees from the College of the Holy Cross and Suffolk University and has more than 20 years of experience in the public sector, as chief of staff. The Everett Independent reported the news at the time.

On Thursday, Deveney represented the city during a Mass. Gaming Commission meeting. This is Deveney’s second go-around at Everett City Hall — her LinkedIn account said she was chief of staff to the mayor from January 2008, when DeMaria first took office, until February 2009, when she became chief of staff at the Registry of Motor Vehicles. Between her stint as registrar and her relatively new role in Everett, Deveney was self-employed as a management consultant, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Deveney resigned as registrar in June 2019 after officials revealed that the RMV failed to suspend the commercial driver’s license of a man who had been arrested for drunken driving in Connecticut and later was accused of causing a crash that killed seven people in New Hampshire.

Legislative and outside investigations into the issue found that there had been no clear RMV policy for years on how to handle out-of-state violations committed by Massachusetts motorists and that internal red flags about the growing backlog and its threats to safety went unnoticed.