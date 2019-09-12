Former State Police union president, lobbyist indicted on federal racketeering, fraud charges

Former State Police union chief Dana Pullman, charged with embezzling tens of thousands of dollars and receiving kickbacks from a lobbyist in a fraud scheme, walked out of federal court Wednesday with his lawyer, Martin Weinberg (left). [Photo: Chris Lisinski/SHNS]

BOSTON (WWLP) – The former president of the State Police Association of Massachusetts and the union’s former Massachusetts lobbyist were indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston, on several charges including racketeering and obstruction of justice Thursday.

According to the state Department of Justice, 57-year-old Dana Pullman of Worcester and 68-year-old Anne M. Lynch of Hull were both indicted on one count of racketeering conspiracy, one count of racketeering, one count of conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud, one count of honest services wire fraud, three counts of wire fraud, one count of obstruction of justice and one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States.

Pullman is facing additional charges of two counts of wire fraud and two counts of aiding and assisting the filing of a false tax return. Lynch was also charged with an additional count of obstruction of justice and four counts of aiding and assisting in the filing of a false tax return.

Pullman and Lynch were charged by criminal complaint and arrested on August 22, 2019. Both will be arraigned in federal court in Boston in the future.