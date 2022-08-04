CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Former Westover commander Lt. Gen. John P. Healy has been appointed to lead the Air Force Reserve Command.

He was given command during a ceremony Tuesday at Robins AFB in Georgia. His new duties will include overseeing training, mission readiness, and health and welfare of more than 70,000 reservists as well as principal adviser on reserve matters to the Secretary of the Air Force and the Air Force Chief of Staff.

Healy’s career with the Air Force began with the Air Force ROTC program at the University of Connecticut in 1989. He served as a C-5 pilot, flight commander, operations officer, squadron commander, and 439th Airlift Wing vice commander while serving at Westover ARB from 2002 – 2013. He has also served as the Deputy to the Chief of Air Force Reserve.