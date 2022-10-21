CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is Your Local Election Headquarters, and we’re working for you this week with a series of debates to help you make informed decisions on election day.

Friday, at 12:45 p.m. 22News is hosting a forum with congressional candidate Dean Martilli running in Massachusetts’ First Congressional District.

Dean Martilli is running against Congressman Richard Neal, who was first elected in 1988. Martilli is hoping to bring his private sector experience to the house seat.

You can watch that debate live at 12:45 p.m. on 22News it will also be streaming live on WWLP.com.

Massachusetts Ballot

The general election is being held on Tuesday, November 8th.