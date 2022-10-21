CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is Your Local Election Headquarters, and we’re working for you this week with a series of debates to help you make informed decisions on election day.
Friday, at 12:45 p.m. 22News is hosting a forum with congressional candidate Dean Martilli running in Massachusetts’ First Congressional District.
Dean Martilli is running against Congressman Richard Neal, who was first elected in 1988. Martilli is hoping to bring his private sector experience to the house seat.
You can watch that debate live at 12:45 p.m. on 22News it will also be streaming live on WWLP.com.
Massachusetts Ballot
- Representative in Congress
- Governor
- Lieutenant Governor
- Attorney General
- Secretary of State
- State Treasurer
- State Auditor
- Governor’s Council
- State Senator
- State Representative
- District Attorney
- Sheriff
- County Commissioner (only in certain counties)
- Statewide ballot questions
- Ballots in some counties and communities may have additional local offices and questions.
The general election is being held on Tuesday, November 8th.