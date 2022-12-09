BOSTON (WWLP) – The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has paid in full the mortgage on the family home of Massachusetts State Police Sergeant Douglas Weddleton who was killed in the line of duty in 2010.

Sergeant Weddleton was blocking traffic during construction work on an exit ramp when he was killed by two drunk drivers on June 18, 2010. He had just turned 52 years old and was killed on the weekend of Father’s Day. He left behind his wife Judith and four sons.

“His passing has left a huge void in our family that no one will ever be able to fill. Doug has missed birthdays, holidays, weddings, and the births of his two granddaughters, who would certainly be the light of his life. We miss him more than words can describe. This home holds so many precious memories for me and my sons, and this generous gift means so much to us,” said Judith Weddleton.

Tunnel to Towers is a foundation with the goal to lift the financial burden of a mortgage from families of fallen first responders, Gold Star families and injured veterans around the country.

“This holiday season, we honor those families who have sacrificed so much for all of us. To the families who are still grieving the recent loss of a loved one and to those who are enduring another year with an empty seat at the table, Tunnel to Towers is honored to celebrate your loved one’s service and ensure that you and your family can stay in your home forever,” said Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller.

Sergeant Weddleton entered the State Police Academy in 1982 and became a Trooper one year later. We worked 30 years for the Massachusetts State Police before his death.