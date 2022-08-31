SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield City Officials will make an announcement concerning a rehabilitation project for the Atwater Park Fountain Wednesday which has long been shut down.

Mayor Domenic Sarno and others will gather at the corner of Cunningham and Springfield Streets at 2:15 p.m. The Mayor said improvements will enhance the beautification of the neighborhood and restore the long inoperable fountain.

Mayor Sarno states, “I want to thank Director Patrick Sullivan and City Councilor Michael Fenton for their efforts in supporting this important neighborhood fountain rehabilitation project for our Atwater Park neighborhood. The improvements will enhance the beautification of the neighborhood and restore a long inoperable fountain structure to its original glory.”