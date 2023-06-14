NANTUCKET, Mass. (WWLP) – An unusual sighting of four orca whales swimming together were seen Sunday by researchers off the Massachusetts coast.

The four orca whales were seen during an aerial survey by New England Aquarium researchers 40 miles south of Nantucket. According to scientists, it is very rare to see one killer whale in New England waters, but seeing four is even more unique.

During their aerial survey on Sunday, more than 150 whales and dolphins were spotted off the coast in a seven hour flight. Fin whales, humpback whales, bottlenose dolphins and other creatures were seen. The surveys were taken in southern New England wind energy areas and waters sponsored by MassCEC and BOEM.

Orca whales, which actually belong to the dolphin family, received the nickname killer whales because some of them prey on species of whales.