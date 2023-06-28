**Video above courtesy to the New England Aquarium.

CAPE COD (WWLP) – After seven months of rehabilitation at the New England Aquarium’s Sea Turtle Hospital, four endangered sea turtles are back in the ocean off the Massachusetts coast.

The sea turtles were treated for hypothermia-related conditions such as pneumonia, dehydration, and trauma. The turtles were unable to regulate their body temperatures off the Cape Cod coast due to the cold waters in the fall.

“Being able to care for these critically endangered turtles throughout the year and ensure they have a chance to return to the ocean is something we’re extremely proud of as a conservation organization. These four Kemp’s ridleys join the nearly 5,000 sea turtles our New England Aquarium team has helped rehabilitate and release over the past 25 years,” said Adam Kennedy, Director of Rescue and Rehabilitation at the Aquarium.

Credit: New England Aquarium

The sea turtles were named Gnocchi, Bucatini, Bavette and Kluski. Kemp’s ridley sea turtles are critically endangered species and face threats from fisheries, climate change, ocean pollution and degradation of their habitat. The aquarium cared for more than 500 sea turtles rescued during the 2022 cold water season in November and December.

“These turtles are able to recover from extremely serious injuries, infections and metabolic imbalances. They never cease to amaze me,” said New England Aquarium Senior Veterinarian Dr. Kathy Tuxbury.

Bucatini was found stranded on December 4, 2022 in Eastham with severe eye trauma and a severe skin infection deep into the neck and shoulder.

Bavette was located stranded on December 15, 2022 in Barnstable with persistent pneumonia.

Kluski was discovered stranded on December 18, 2022 in Dennis with a lesion on the left eye, and a deep cut on the right shoulder.

Gnocchi was found stranded on December 19, 2022 in Dennis with inflammation of fat in the neck known as steatitis.

The New England Aquarium works with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Fisheries Service and the nonprofit organization Turtles Fly Too to help sea turtles recover. A total of 22 turtles remain at the Aquarium’s facility in Quincy. They will be released later this summer.