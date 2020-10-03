Four states removed from the Massachusetts travel order’s low-risk list

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Colorado, New Jersey, New Mexico and Washington have been removed from the list of low-risk states on the Massachusetts travel order.

According to the Mass.gov website, the four states were removed from the lower-risk states effective 12:01 a.m. on October 3rd. If you are to travel from any of these four states to Massachusetts, you are required to fill out a travel form and quarantine for 14 days.

In order to stay on the travel friendly list, a state must meet two criteria, an average daily cases per 100K below 6 and a positive test rate below 5 percent.

Back in July, Gov. Charlie Baker implemented a travel ban and it initially included nearly every state in the US except for those in New England. In order to get off the restricted list, states have to have a positive test rate of 5 percent or below.

Low-risk states currently are:

Connecticut

District of Columbia

Maine

New Hampshire

New York

Vermont

If you are going to Massachusetts after visiting a state, not on the list above, you are required to fill out the state’s travel form, and then quarantine for 14 days unless you can provide a negative COVID-19 test 72-hours before arriving. Failure to complete the form can result in a $500 fine per day.