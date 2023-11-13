WORCESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday marks four years since Lt. Jason Menard of the Worcester Fire Department was killed while putting out a house fire.

On November 13, 2019, Worcester firefighters were called to a fire at a triple decker home on Stockholm Street. Lt. Menard went into the home searching for reported residents trapped inside the building. He helped two other firefighters escape the building, pushing one of his fellow firefighters out of a window, but Menard was unable to get out.

The Worcester Fire Department is remembering Lt. Menard on Monday, posting on social media, “Today we remember and honor Lt. Jason Menard who paid the ultimate sacrifice four years ago. Jay served the community with dedication and honor. Please keep Jay and his family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Firefighters across the Commonwealth attended funeral services for Lt. Menard days after the fire, including firefighters from Springfield, Ludlow, Northampton and North Adams.

Lt. Menard joined the Worcester Fire Department in 2010 and had been assigned to Ladder 5, Group 2 at the McKeon Road Fire Station. He leaves behind his wife and three children. He was 39 years old.