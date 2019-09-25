Fourth EEE death reported, 11th human case confirmed

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Another person is dead and state health officials have confirmed the eleventh human case of EEE in Massachusetts Wednesday.

According to the Department of Public Health, an Essex County resident is the fourth victim of the virus and a 70-year-old man from Worcester County has been identified as the eleventh person with EEE.

As a result, the communities of Auburn, Charlton, Dudley, Leicester, Southbridge, and Spencer have been elevated to high risk.

Although mosquito populations are declining at this time of year, risk from EEE will continue until the first hard frost. We continue to emphasize the need for people to protect themselves from mosquito bites. State Epidemiologist Dr. Catherine Brown

There are 35 communities now at critical risk, 46 at high risk, and 122 at moderate risk for the EEE virus in Massachusetts. A map of the state’s current EEE risk levels can be found here.