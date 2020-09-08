Fourth person tests positive for EEE in Massachusetts

This 2006 photo made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a female Aedes aegypti mosquito acquiring a blood meal from a human host at the Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta. The Chikungunya virus, spread by mosquitoes such as this and the Aedes albopictus species, causes fever and agonizing joint pain […]

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced the fourth human case of EEE in the state Monday.

The individual is a female in her 60’s who was exposed to EEE in Plymouth County. As a result, the EEE risk level in Plymouth County has been raised to high.

Across the Commonwealth, there are now four municipalities at critical risk, 10 at high risk, and 18 at moderate risk for EEE. Now, mosquito populations are declining and most EEE transmission to people occurs before mid-September.

However, some risk from EEE will continue until there has been a hard frost.