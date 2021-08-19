Fourth Vaxmillions giveaway winners announced, last day to register

BOSTON (WWLP) – The next round of winners in the VaxMillions giveaway have been announced Thursday.

This week’s winner of the $1 million giveaway is Lilly Guttenplan of Lowell. Guttenplan is an elementary ESL teacher and a mother of two. She said she plans to use the money towards her daughters’ college education. Guttenplan got vaccinated to protect her family and community, and thanked frontline workers for all their hard work throughout the pandemic.

Also announced Thursday was the winner of a $300,000 scholarship grant, Nadia Dutton of Rockland. Dutton is going into her sophomore year at Rockland High School this fall and competes on the school’s volleyball, basketball and lacrosse teams. She said she would like to pursue a career in nursing and is interested in attending Salve Regina University where her mother went to college.

There is just one more chance to win in the Vaxmillions giveaway. The registration deadline for the final giveaway is Thursday. The next drawing will be on Monday and will be announced to the public next August 26.

How to Enter

Eligible residents are able to enter the giveaway at VaxMillionsGiveaway.com. For residents who do not have access to the internet or require assistance, a call center can be reached by calling 2-1-1 during the below hours:

Monday-Thursday: 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Live call center workers are available in English and Spanish, and 100 additional languages are available through translators.

If you think you received a fake VaxMillions phone call or email, you can report it to the state by emailing support@vaxmillionsgiveaway.mass.gov or calling 211.