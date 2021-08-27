Foxborough teacher arrested on child exploitation charges

BOSTON (USDOJ) – A teacher at Foxborough High School was arrested and charged in connection with possession of child pornography and receiving child pornography over the internet.

Thomas Davis, 41, of Mansfield, was charged with possession and receipt of child pornography. Following an initial appearance today before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge David H. Hennessy, Davis was detained pending a probable cause and detention hearing scheduled for Sept. 1, 2021.

According to the charging documents, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Davis’ residence today and seized a laptop belonging to Davis. An on-site examination of the device revealed approximately 40 images of child pornography on the defendant’s laptop, including images involving prepubescent minors under the age of 12-years-old.

The charge of receipt of child pornography provides for a sentence of at least five years and up to 20 years in prison, at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. The charge of possession of child pornography provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Acting United States Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell and Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division made the announcement. Valuable assistance was provided by the Mansfield Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney David G. Tobin of Mendell’s Major Crimes Unit is prosecuting the case

Members of the public who have questions, concerns or information regarding this case should call 617-748-3274.

The case is brought as part of Project Safe Childhood. In 2006, the Department of Justice created Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from exploitation and abuse. Led by the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the DOJ’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children, as well as identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov/.

The details contained in the criminal complaint are allegations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.