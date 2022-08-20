HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A back-to-school event is being held at McNally Field in Holyoke Saturday.

The Holyoke Safe Neighborhood initiative will take place at McNally Field behind Kelly School from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be 2,500 backpacks given to children along with food, drinks, power cars, pony rides, hair cuts and more.

According to the Holyoke Fire Department, Bob the “Bikeman” is donating 50 bikes to the kids that receive a Golden Ticket in their pack of food tickets in addition to a TV raffle.