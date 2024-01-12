HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Free community college for adults 25 and older continues to expand here in the state for the new year.

Holyoke Community College is one of the many institutions participating in this opportunity for free higher education through MassReconnect. They told 22News that so far it has been very successful and they are seeing a significant increase in adult students through this program.

Mark Hudgik, the Director of Admissions and Onboarding at Holyoke Community College told 22News, “We had in the fall just under 400 students who are eligible for the program. We had a larger number of potential students who were getting enough financial aid from other sources where they did not need MassReconnect. We are projecting that we will see some of those numbers again in the spring, which is exciting.”

Kristina D’Amours is a reporter who is a part of the evening 22News team. Follow Kristina on X @KristinaD_WWLP and view her bio to see more of her work.