As the new COVID variant continues to infect more people, free COVID tests are set to become available in the state and in the Greater Springfield area.

The Biden administration is restarting a website that lets Americans order up to four free COVID at-home tests, as part of its $600 million plan. An effort to prevent possible shortages… during a rise in COVID cases in the colder months.

A state rep. tells us that Springfield residents will have the option to pick up free tests on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 p.m. to 2 p.m. at 311 State Street in Springfield. “We are hoping and praying there will be enough supply, said Representative, Bud Williams of the 11th Hampden District. “Hopefully, it won’t be as dreadful as it was 2 or 3 years ago, but we are going to continue to fight for the city of Springfield and western Massachusetts.”

Starting September 25th, online orders can be placed by visiting covid.gov, and the free tests will be delivered by the USPS. Rep. Williams also told 22News, that if you present a medical card to Walgreens, Rite Aid, and CVS will give you two COVID tests.

Kayleigh Thomas is a digital reporter who has been a part of the 22News team since 2022. Follow Kayleigh on Twitter @kayleighcthomas and view her bio to see more of her work.