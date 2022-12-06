CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)– AT&T and the Public Library Association (PLA) are partnering to offer free bilingual, in-person digital literacy workshops to nearly 160 libraries across the country, including five locations in Massachusetts.

The Berkshire Athenaeum in Pittsfield and the Holyoke Public Library are the two western Massachusetts libraries that will be offering the program. The partnership is an effort to help residents become more computer literate as many organizations, schools and government entities, and businesses expand their on-line resources.

The other libraries selected are the Centerville Public Library Association, Milton Public Library and Watertown Free Public Library.

During the pandemic many people without internet access utilized wi-fi, electronic devices, and digital content through their public library. According to the Institute of Museum and Library Services, in 2019 nearly 54 million Americans accessed the internet in public places, and public libraries alone hosted nearly 224 million public internet use sessions.

The workshops will utilize online digital literacy courses available through AT&T ScreenReady® and PLA Digital Learn. Created in collaboration with PLA, the courses teach skills ranging from technology basics to avoiding scams. Interested residents should contact the libraries for workshop dates and times.