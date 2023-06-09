SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – McDonald’s is giving away free any size iced coffee or frozen beverage to 2023 high school graduates on Tuesday.

The exclusive offer is available on Tuesday, June 13th to 2023 high school graduates who show up at their local McDonald’s with their graduation cap or gown. No purchase is necessary to receive a free iced coffee, frozen Coca Cola or frozen Fanta in wild cherry and blue raspberry flavors.

“We couldn’t be more excited to celebrate all the hard-working high school graduates across New England with a small (and delicious!) token of appreciation this summer,” said Mark McBee, Massachusetts McDonald’s Owner/Operator and President of the New England McDonald’s Operator Association. “Recognizing and supporting the youth in our communities is a core part of who we are as local McDonald’s franchisees, and we hope grads stop by their favorite restaurant on June 13 as we help them toast to the bright future ahead.”

The offer is available at participating McDonald’s in Massachusetts and across New England. Nearly all McDonald’s are owned and operated by local families in Massachusetts, and this program is one of the many ways local franchisees are honoring their community youth.