CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Members of MassWildlife are hosting free fishing clinics for beginners to learn how to fish.

Those interested in learning how to fish, setting up a rod, baiting a hook, trying knots, casting and identifying fish are welcome to register for fishing basics. Participants must be 6 years or older and anyone under 15 must be accompanied by an adult.

A fishing license is not required to attend, equipment will be provided or you can bring your own. For more information or to register visit mass.gov.

There are two upcoming clinics in Chicopee that is open to 100 people.

Sunday, June 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Chicopee State Park on 570 Burnett Road.

Tuesday, June 28 from 1 to 3 p.m. fish the Connecticut River at the Medina Street Boat launch in Chicopee.

Additional clinics are being held in Otis, Westfield, and Granby.