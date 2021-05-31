Free freshwater fishing scheduled for this weekend

The Division of Fisheries and Wildlife announced their free freshwater fishing weekend. No license is needed to go out fishing from 12:00 a.m. June 5th to 11:59 p.m. June 6th.

All other regulations, including catch limits, will still apply when fishing. Catch limits depend on the location and type of fish. You can view all the regulations on the Division of Fisheries and Wildlife’s website.

A fishing license is required to fish in fresh water outside of the annually free weekend for people ages 15 and up. You can acquire a fishing license on the MassFishHunt website.

Free saltwater fishing weekend is schedule for June 19th to June 20th.