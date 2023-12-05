SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Christmas spirit is returning to Springfield’s Symphony Hall this Sunday with the 215th Army Band of the Massachusetts Army National Guard.

The annual concert, presented by the Spirit of Springfield, is scheduled to take place on Sunday, December 10 at 2:00 p.m., and admission is free. The event will showcase holiday classics with musical performances by the 35-member musical ensemble in small groups, including the Voices of Freedom, big band, brass band, fife and drum, and the Official Party which will perform popular holiday selections.

The band will also come together concluding performances of Sleigh Ride, The Wexford Carol, selections from Home Alone, Armed Forces Medley, and other patriotic selections.

For tickets, visit Pride Convenience Stores, One Financial Plaza (1350 Main Street, Springfield) lobby security desk from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays, and at the Springfield Visitors Center at 1319 Main Street during regular business hours.

The 215th Army Band has performed throughout New England over the past 60 years, bringing holiday tradition and cheer to the northeast.