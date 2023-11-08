BOSTON (WWLP) – Visitors to state parks in Massachusetts will not have to pay for parking over the Veterans Day weekend.

The Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) will not be charging to park at state-managed state parks from Friday, November 10 through Sunday, November 12. This offer is in conjunction with the National Park Service waiving admission fees to federal parks on Veterans Day.

“DCR is committed to preserving our cultural resources, many of which commemorate important military history, that have helped to shape our natural landscapes and contributed to the fabric of our state,” said DCR Commissioner Brian Arrigo. “Waiving parking fees for Veterans Day is a small way we can honor the service and sacrifices of former and current military members and encourage visitors to experience these important sites.”

Additionally, vehicles with disabled veterans license plates from all states receive free parking year-round at all DCR parks. Go to the DCR website to find a full list of parks.