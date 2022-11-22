CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The PVTA is providing free transit beginning Friday through the end of the year.

A grant was provided in the state budget by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation to encourage customers to “Try Transit” by offering no-cost trips during the holiday season. No fares or passes are needed to ride PVTA bus or paratransit services from November 25 through December 31.

Pioneer Valley Transit Authority spokesperson Brandy Pelletier told 22News that the “Try Transit” program is to attract new customers and also help current riders during the increased costs due to inflation. PVTA expects the savings will increase spending locally during the holiday season.

“The PVTA is appreciative of the legislature’s funding of a short-term prepaid period around the

holiday season. This program will promote opportunities for people to experience the services of

the transit authorities. Simultaneously, it will serve as a catalyst for community building and

economic opportunity as people are able to experience activities in their communities related to

the holiday season. We look forward to working with our fellow RTAs to implement this

program” said Douglas Slaughter, Chairman of PVTA’s Advisory Board.

“PVTA provides vital transportation services in our community offering equitable mobility options that help people get to work, school, medical appointments, shopping centers, events,

social outings and more. This “Try Transit” program is a great time for people to experience the

benefits of taking public transportation, while being able to travel stress free during the holiday

season” said PVTA Administrator, Sandra E. Sheehan.

“MassDOT is pleased to have worked closely with the Commonwealth’s 15 Regional Transit

Authorities to utilize the funding awarded in the FY23 state budget for the “Try Transit”

program. This initiative is another example of the many efforts where MassDOT and the RTAs

collaborate to improve mobility options for Massachusetts transit customers,” said MassDOT

Rail & Transit Administrator, Meredith Slesinger.