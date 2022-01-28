Free tax preparation offered to low income families, individuals

cloud of words related to taxes, preparation, paying, income, refunds, on a digital tablet with a cup of tea

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The annual Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program (VITA) is now available to low income tax payers in Massachusetts who want help filing their state and federal income taxes.

Community Action Agencies (CAA) and other community-based organizations and colleges statewide offer the VITA services, helping over 30,000 low-income taxpayers to access over $60 million in tax refunds. VITA sites are funded through the state budget, the IRS and by private donations.

Volunteers are IRS certified in tax preparation. They help filers complete the returns accurately and make sure tax payers get full access to tax credits and savings programs, including the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC). The EITC, along with other tax credits, has been essential in helping low- to moderate-income workers and families reduce owed taxes, and may provide a larger tax refund.

Community Action Agencies also offer a wide range of services including Early Education and Care including Head Start, Fuel Assistance, housing programs and financial education. For more information on VITA and other support programs, go to the Massachusetts Association for Community Action (MASSCAP) website.