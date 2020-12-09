Free wireless hotspots in Massachusetts extended

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Baker-Polito Administration has officially extended the free wireless hotspot program that launched in response to the COVID-19 public health pandemic.

The existing outdoor hotspots will be available until June 30, 2021 and there will also be a free indoor hotspot option available.

This was made possible by the Economic Recovery Effort which allows unserved towns to work with the hotspot program to find a location where residents can access the internet in a safe, socially-distanced manner.

The hotspot program was initially announced in April by the Massachusetts Broadband Institute at MassTech (MBI) and KCST USA.

The program launched public hotspots in 26 communities that lack internet connectivity with the help of internet service providers like AccessPlus, Crocker Communications, and Westfield Gas+Electric.

The communities that have access to these hotspots are:

Becket Blandford Charlemont Chesterfield Colrain Egremont Florida Goshen Hawley Heath Leyden Middlefield Monroe Monterey New Braintree New Marlborough New Salem Otis Royalston Sandisfield Savoy Tolland Warwick Windsor

There are still projects working on trying to reach the remaining unserved communities, projects which have been supported by the Commonwealth’s Last Mile program.

Additionally, a current list of active hotspot sites is available on MBI’s website which provide residents with instructions on how to connect to the wireless service.